Marie Gottschling Szostek

GARY/HOBART, IN - Marie Gottschling Szostek, age 89, a lifelong resident of Gary and Hobart, passed from this life to her eternal home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Those who will cherish memories of Marie include her husband of 71 years, Walter; her son, David, (Tamara) and his family (Kristie, Ryan, Ethan, Kilei, and Casen Sancriant); her son, Jeffrey (Jana) and his family (Jamie, Will and Abigail Connors); and numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Marie loved her family and friends beyond measure. She loved hosting parties and was that person who took care of everyone else. She was a faithful follower of her Lord Jesus Christ and was a member of Redeemer Lutheran in Lake Station. She was also a dedicated member of the Alliance of Transylvanian Saxons (ATS) Branch 26. A special thanks to Jamie who helped us lovingly care for Marie day and night, and to all those who lifted prayers, brought food, visited, and supported us as we said goodbye to our matriarch.

Donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Ave., Munster, IN 46321, in Marie's memory, would be greatly appreciated. We thank nurses LaToya and JD and the intake staff who helped us so much.

A funeral service for Marie will take place Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Richard Ungrodt officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart, IN 46342. She will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. with an ATS service at 6:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.