Marie J. Bugajski (nee Moss)

LISLE, IL - Marie J. Bugajski, nee Moss, age 85, of Lisle, IL, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank H. Bugajski. Loving mother of David, Daniel (Kimberley), Mark (Darlene), and Ken (Tricia) Bugajski. Cherished grandmother of Anthony, Andrew (Julia), Alexis, Alexander (Nicole), Phillip, Lindsey (Logan-Gregg Little), Julianna, Matthew, Nicholas, and Krystka. Dear sister of the late Lillian (late Wally) Sperka, late Bud (late Nancy) Moss, late Rita (late Jack) Kiester, late Virginia (John) Krull, Joan Bednarz, and the late Celine Moss. Kind aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Marie was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Anna Moss.

Visitation Friday, July 17, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Prayer Service Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. from SMITS, DeYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME, 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt. 6/159th St.) South Holland, IL, to Christ Our Savior Catholic Church, 900 E. 154th St., South Holland, IL, for a 10:30 a.m Funeral Mass. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery - Calumet City, IL. Memorial Contributions may be given to Eversight Center for Vision Research, 547 West Jackson Blvd, Suite 600, Chicago, IL 60661 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.

