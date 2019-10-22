Marie J. Stultz

MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Marie J. Stultz, age 74, of Michigan City and formerly of Lake Station passed away Monday October 21, 2019 in Michigan City. Marie was born August 12, 1945 in Gary, IN to the late Peter and Shirley (Bjur) Pikelis. She retired from Kmart where she was an office manager for over thirty years. She was a 1963 graduate of Gary Emerson High School. Marie loved Florida, camping, bowling in leagues in both Merrillville and Crown Point and playing in the Women's Softball League.

She is survived by her two children, Kenneth Grasham of Lake Station and Jacqueline (Terry) Goetz of Michigan City; her granddaughter Lindsey (Jonathan) Williams; three step granddaughters, Brittany (Josh) Mahns, Dana (Jason) Hanson and Tara (Nick) Dudevoire; her sister Petra (John Pistro) Pikelis; and two special friends, Barb Robinson and Cindy Swisher.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Susan Downs.

Visitation for Marie will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at REES FUNERAL HOME, BRADY CHAPEL, 3781 Central Avenue, Lake Station, IN 46405. Family sharing will begin immediately at 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

