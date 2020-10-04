Marie Loraine Roberta Leeney "Bobbie"

HIGHLAND, IN - Marie Loraine Roberta Leeney "Bobbie" (nee Vaillant) age 93, of Highland, IN, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 27, 2020. Marie is survived by her daughters Sandra Leeney and Barbara (Rob) Shutko; and daughter-in-law Carol. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Michael; and two sons, Thomas Michael, Jr. and Kevin Patrick.

Marie was born in Michigan to parents Gilbert and Laurentia Vaillant. She and her husband owned their own business "Community Radio" where Marie would do the books and work the front counter. She volunteered with the Salvation Army and was an active "Lioness" with the Lion's Club. Marie was also a part of the Lake County Extension Chorus. She was a devout Catholic and was a member at St. James the Less in Highland. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to SOLAN FUNERAL HOME. SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com