1/1
Marie R. Schroeder
1922 - 2020
Marie R. Schroeder

PORTAGE, IN - Marie R. Schroeder, age 97 of Portage formerly of Miller passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was born on October 5, 1922 in Indianapolis, IN. Marie was a longtime member of the Portage Avenue Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing Bunco, gardeining, and reading.

She is survived by two children, Charles Edward (Marvis) Schroeder, Debbie Ann (Rodger) Gibson, one granddaughter, Amanda (Chad) Muncy, and three great-grandchildren, Jadon, Samara, and Eliana Muncy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Schroeder, her parents, Demetrius and Iva Vokorokos, five brothers, James Vokorokos, George, Dewey, Bruce and Charles Bushong. Masks will be required for all attendees and social distancing practices are encouraged.

Funeral services are Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNEAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. Visitation is Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL. www.reesfunerals.com




Published in The Times on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
JUL
6
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
