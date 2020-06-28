Marie Reichett

MUNSTER, IN - Marie Reichett passed away on June 23, 2020 at Hartsfield Village in Munster, IN at the age of 91. She is survived by her two daughters: Donna (Ron) Serluco of Geneva, IL and Gayle (Dan) Welch of Munster; five grandchildren: Breana (Kurtis) Miller, Sean (Sharif) Serluco, Alex (Fiance Jessica) Serluco, Allison Welch, Megan (Fiance Jeff) Welch; and one great granddaughter: Mia Miller. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years: Ken Reichett; four siblings: Millee Palmer, Paul Ivan, Anne Grezlak, and Mickey Ivan; her parents: Michael and Ann Ivan; and infant twins: Marie and Ken.

Marie loved watching sports -GO CUBBIES!- and playing slot machines.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday June 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:00 p.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with Fr. Mike Yadron officiating. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Schererville, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in her loving memory. http://www.alz.org/illinois/donate Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.