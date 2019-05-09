Marie (Luebcke) Segert

Guest Book
  • "My condolences to Kathy, Rick and all of Marie's family. I..."
    - Verna McMichael
Service Information
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
811 E. Franciscan Drive
Crown Point, IN
46307
(121)-966-34302
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
811 E. Franciscan Drive
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:30 AM
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
811 E. Franciscan Drive
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
250 S. Indiana Ave
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marie Segert (nee Luebcke)

CROWN POINT, IN - Marie Segert (nee Luebcke), age 99 and a lifelong resident of Crown Point, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019.

She is survived by son: Rick (Marybeth) Segert; daughter, Kathy (Andrew) Otterbacher; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Florence (late Wilbur) Schultz. Preceded in death by husband of 61 years, Raymond; brother, Herbert (MaeJean) Luebcke.

Marie was a lifelong active member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Crown Point. She was a devoted farm wife, a Farm Bureau Women's Leader for 50 years, and a member of Riley Homemakers, Lake County extension. For more than 35 years, she shared her love of agriculture at elementary schools throughout the county through the Farming in the Classroom Program.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL HOME (811 E. Franciscan, Crown Point, IN) on May 10, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 P.M. Friends and Family are invited to pay their last respects on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL at 10:30 a.m. and then will process to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 250 S. Indiana Ave., for the 11:00 a.m. Church Service with Reverend Stephen Henderson and Reverend Lothar Thoelke officiating. At rest, Maplewood Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Trinity Evangelical Church and School or Wittenberg Village.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.
Published in The Times on May 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.