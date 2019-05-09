Marie Segert (nee Luebcke)

CROWN POINT, IN - Marie Segert (nee Luebcke), age 99 and a lifelong resident of Crown Point, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019.

She is survived by son: Rick (Marybeth) Segert; daughter, Kathy (Andrew) Otterbacher; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Florence (late Wilbur) Schultz. Preceded in death by husband of 61 years, Raymond; brother, Herbert (MaeJean) Luebcke.

Marie was a lifelong active member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Crown Point. She was a devoted farm wife, a Farm Bureau Women's Leader for 50 years, and a member of Riley Homemakers, Lake County extension. For more than 35 years, she shared her love of agriculture at elementary schools throughout the county through the Farming in the Classroom Program.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL HOME (811 E. Franciscan, Crown Point, IN) on May 10, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 P.M. Friends and Family are invited to pay their last respects on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL at 10:30 a.m. and then will process to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 250 S. Indiana Ave., for the 11:00 a.m. Church Service with Reverend Stephen Henderson and Reverend Lothar Thoelke officiating. At rest, Maplewood Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Trinity Evangelical Church and School or Wittenberg Village.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.