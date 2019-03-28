Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie (Burmas) Szigeti.

Marie Szigeti (nee Burmas)

LANSING, IL - Marie Szigeti (nee Burmas), age 102, of Lansing, IL, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. She was born to the late Michael Burmas and Anna Ostopczuk Burmas on November 22, 1916 in Chicago, IL. Marie is preceded in death by her two brothers, John and Michael, and her husband Michael Szigeti.

A brief visitation will be held for Marie Szigeti at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Roman Catholic Church, 301 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Glenwood, IL on Friday, March 29, 2019, with a mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Memorials may be given to St. John Roman Catholic Church or to Catholic Charities.