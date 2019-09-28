Marilyn A. Lake

Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Marilyn A. Lake

HOBART, IN/FORMERLY OF DOLTON, IL - Marilyn A. Lake, age 74, of Hobart, IN formerly of Dolton, IL, passed away September 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Lake and son, Jimmy Throw. Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Kari (Mike) Bates and three grandchildren: Rachel, Adam, and Alec Madsen.

Visitation will be Monday, September 30, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m., at Burns Funeral Home, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, IN. Interment at Beverly Cemetery in Blue Island, IL. www.burnsfuneral.com.


Published in The Times on Sept. 28, 2019
