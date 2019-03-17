Marilyn A. Morenz (nee Pelczar)

HAMMOND, IN - Marilyn A. Morenz, age 79, of Hammond, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Mary (Michael) Stephenson; two sons, Brian (Angela) Morenz, and Steven (Dawn) Morenz; daughter in law, Mary (Aaron) Elkins; grandchildren, Stephanie and Kevin Elkins, William and Kerrie Morenz, and Jacob Stephenson; three step-grandchildren, Luke Miller, Nick (Melanie) Miller, and Kaye (Nick) Lindsley; four great-grandchildren, Sofia, Matthew, Griffin, and Wallace Miller; sister in law, Karol (late Terry) Pelczar; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, son, Kevin, parents, Walter and Mary Pelczar, sister, Beverly (late Raymond) Lukowski, and brother, Terry Pelczar.

Funeral services Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon and Rev. Vladimir Janeczek concelebrating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Monday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Marilyn was a lifelong Hammond resident. She was a retired employee of Hoosier State Bank, which later became Gainer Bank, NBD, Bank One, and Chase Bank, with 47 years of service. Marilyn was a very active and devoted member of St. Casimir Parish, and a member of the St. Casimir Parish Funeral Choir. She was an avid Sox fan, and she loved her penny slots. Marilyn enjoyed sitting on her front porch crocheting, and watching the activities in her beloved neighborhood. Her knowledge and memories of the St. Casimir/North Hammond communities were amazing, and were enjoyed by all. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be missed by all.