Marilyn A. Payton

PLAINFIELD/LANSING, IL - Ms. Marilyn A. Payton died peacefully on September 8, 2019 in Plainfield, IL at the age of 80.

Marilyn is survived by brother Bernard C. Payton and late wife Carol Payton; niece Sheri Greathouse and husband Bob Greathouse; niece Robin Payton; great nieces: Jessica Payton and Lacey Greathouse; great nephew Rob Greathouse and wife Nicole Greathouse. Marilyn is preceded in death by parents Harold and Frances Payton of Alsip, IL.

Marilyn was born on May 4, 1939 in Chicago, IL. She graduated from Aquinas High School in 1957. Marilyn lived in Lansing, IL and worked as an administrative assistant. She retired in 2003 and relocated to Plainfield, IL.

Funeral Services will be Thursday, September 12, 2019 with a visitation from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew the Apostle Church and Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery.

