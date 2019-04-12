Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Alcina Minas.

Marilyn Alcina Minas

MERCER ISLAND, WA - Marilyn Alcina Minas of Mercer Island, WA passed away on March 11, 2019 at 89 years of age. She was born on January 27, 1930 in her grandmother's home in Lakeville, IN to Roland Hinesley and Hazel Hinesley. Marilyn graduated from Hammond High school, Hammond, IN. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Indiana University and later completed her Master's Degree in Special Education from Valparaiso University.

In 1951 Marilyn married her high school sweetheart Edward C. Minas III Together they raised three boys in Northwest Indiana. Edward preceded Marilyn in death and died in 2012. Marilyn taught in Munster Public schools.

In 1976 Marilyn and Edward moved to Washington State and Marilyn continued to teach at Seattle University. She also mentored and tutored students. She worked to educate refugees and then find them meaningful employment.

Marilyn was a life long learner and delighted in helping others and making them smile. She loved the ladies group that she attended regularly at Mercy Island United Methodist Church.

She is survived her three sons: Edward Minas IV (Sarah) of Novi, MI, Randall K. (Nancy) Minas of Crown Point, IN and David C. Minas of Issaquah, WA; seven grandchildren: Melissa Braswell, Dawn Brockey, Randy Minas Jr., Laurel Minas, Joel Minas, Aaron Minas, and Nichole Minas; and four great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Mercer Island United Methodist Church, 7070 SE 24th St., Mercer Island, WA 98040.