Marilyn Burkey

HEBRON, IN - Marilyn Burkey age 82, of Hebron, IN passed away November 27, 2019. She was born November 22, 1937. She was a 1956 graduate of Goshen College Business School. She married Rev. Lester Burkey on September 20, 1958. He survives along with one son Jeff Burkey Reno, two daughters; Pam(Mike)Smith Goshen; Rena Hedrick Hebron; five grandchildren; Sarah (Hedrick) Lewis, Lindsay Hedrick, Cameron Glasser, Ashley Smith, Amanda Eberhardt; five great grandchildren; Landon and Cameron Lewis, Elijah Hedrick, Kitana and Ian Eberhardt; two sisters; Rosalie Yoder and Helen Neff; one brother; Dewayne (Shelby) Miller. She is preceded in death by her parents J. Elmer and Rosa Miller; six sisters; seven brothers; son in law Terry Hedrick, and grandson Chad Smith. She was a Godly woman who loved the Lord. She served for over 50 years as a Pastor's wife. They served in two churches in North Carolina; Hebron Baptist, Hebron; and Community Bible, Whiting.

She was a hard worker, having a career at several banks for more than 45 years in numerous positions from teller to bank officer, retiring in 2002. Citizens/1st National Hebron; East Side Savings and Loan; and American Trust and Savings Whiting. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, cooking/ baking, crafting with grandkids, and traveling.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday December 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 769 West 800, South Hebron.