Marilyn C. Laya (nee Nichols)

CROWN POINT, IN - Marilyn C. Laya (nee Nichols), age 87, late of Crown Point, and formerly of Chicago Heights, IL passed away on October 21, 2019. Marilyn is survived by two sons; Albert (Sue) Laya and Steven (Colleen) Laya, five grandchildren; Paul Laya, Brian Laya (Ashley Hendricks), Laurie Laya (Aaron Lynum), Megan (Alvarez) Flores and Kyle Laya, five great-grandchildren; Wynter Lynum, Wyatt Lynum, Lucas Laya, Skylar Flores and A.J. Flores, two brothers; Kenneth (Ruby) Nichols and Ronald (Penny) Nichols as well as many nieces and nephews. Marilyn was born on October 2, 1932 in Chicago Heights, IL and spent her nursing career at St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights, IL. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church in St. John, IN, she enjoyed reading, cooking and crafts. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Leonard Laya and her sister Delores (late Howard) Hanna.

Visitation Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 West 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U.S. 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Lane) St. John, IN 46373. Interment Assumption Cemetery Glenwood, IL. 219-365-3474. www.elmwoodchapel.com