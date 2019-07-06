Marilyn Frances Warda (nee Murzyn)

CARLSBAD, CA - Marilyn Frances Warda (nee Murzyn) passed away at the age of 67 in Carlsbad, CA. Marilyn grew up in Whiting, IN with her parents Roman and Helen Murzyn and younger brother Michael.

She is survived by Michael as well as her three daughters Victoria (Glenn) Christensen, Melissa (Robert) Richter, and Kelsey Warda (Matthew Beardsworth). She is also survived by her grandchildren whom she absolutely adored: Luke (14) and Everett (10) of Carlsbad, CA; and Wil (14) and Madison (11), of Chaska, MN.

For Marilyn, her family was her greatest pride and joy. She spent much of the latter part of her life visiting her daughters and grandchildren, creating memories that are now so treasured by all. She was also an incredible cook; she would regularly prepare extensive menus for holidays and family gatherings, and she took such pleasure in simply being with her family.

After graduating from Bishop Noll High School and Purdue University, Marilyn worked as a medical office manager for many years, and she also achieved her dream of publishing a novel, The Randomness of Life, in 2012.

A memorial mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Church in Whiting, IN, on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in celebration of Marilyn's life. Diagnosed with lung cancer two years ago, Marilyn never gave up. She maintained an incredible amount of hope and strength through it all and fought her battle with grace. Those wishing to honor her courageous fight may make donations to the or Special Olympics, both of which were incredibly close to her heart. She spent her last few months surrounded by family, continuously reminded of all of the happiest memories and also that she was and always will be so, so loved.