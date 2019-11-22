Marilyn Hill (nee Short)

MUNSTER, IN -

On November 11, 2019, Marilyn Hill (nee Short), 81, passed away at home in Munster, IN, surrounded by family. Marilyn was born in rural Illinois, one of four children. She spent most of her adult life in the Chicago area, mostly in Lansing, IL and then in Munster, Indiana, where she lived near her daughter, Monica Corradin, son-in-law, Daniel Corradin and their children Trevor and Rachel. She also had a son, Patrick Hill, who lives in Oak Park, IL with his wife Kristin Fitzgerald-Hill and their son, Nicholas. Also survived by; brothers: Carol (Georgia) Short, Morris (Raye) Short, and numerous extended family members.

Marilyn was preceded in death by husband, Stanley Hill, brother, Harold Short, and parents.

Marilyn's great joy in life was spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed a wonderful and rewarding career as a special education instructor in the Chicago Public Schools.

Even in a crowd of a thousand you could hear Marilyn cheering on her students as they competed at the Special Olympics. She loved to travel and eat out at restaurants. In earlier years, she and Stan enjoyed travelling to NASCAR races with friends. She was loved dearly by her family and her sweet smile and sense of humor will be missed by us all. We encourage you to wear something red (her favorite color) in her memory.

Family would like to thank her caregivers that showed her love and respect. Marilyn donated her body to the Anatomical Education Program at Indiana University School of Medicine.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to family to support a memorial donation in Marilyn's name.

To contact family/for memorial information email: [email protected]