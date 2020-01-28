Marilyn Jean Nathan

LOUISILLE, KY -

Marilyn Jean Nathan, 68, of Crystal, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Louisville, KY.

Marilyn was born in Gary on May 7, 1951, to Arthur and Miriam (Schmidt) Ledyard.

A 1969 graduate of Hobart High School, Marilyn spent her senior year studying in Austria and Germany. She married Charlie Nathan on May 13, 1973, in Terre Haute.

Marilyn acquired a BA in Germanic Languages from Indiana University in May 1979. She moved to Dubois County to teach German at Northeast Dubois schools. A passionate seeker and sharer of knowledge, Marilyn taught German, history, home economics, speech, geography and English for 35 years at Marian Heights Academy, Oakland City College, Vincennes University-Jasper, Holy Family, Tell City High and Jasper schools.

An artist with a huge heart, Marilyn created quilts, clothing, stained glass, drawings and culinary art such as her famous apple pie. A lover of nature, she grew many plants and annual vegetable and flower gardens. She canned her famous salsa, pickles and jams from the bounty.

Marilyn attended Nicholson Valley Christian Church. A fervent volunteer, she taught religion classes and worked many years at the Dubois County Museum where she shared history and translated old German script.

Surviving are her husband, Charlie Nathan, of Crystal, and three children: Jeremy (Sandy Clark) Nathan, of Chattanooga, TN, Annie (Dan) Kuang, of Fishers, and Julia Nathan (Wes) Zipp, of Jasper, as well as four grandchildren, Sophia, Madeline, Orin and Baby. Also surviving are Marilyn's six siblings and families: John (Mary) Ledyard, Paul (Gail) Ledyard, Dave (Theresa) Ledyard, Dan Ledyard, Tom (Robin) Ledyard and Jane (Jeff) Eleff.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life ceremony for Marilyn will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Dubois County Museum, 2704 N. Newton St., Jasper, IN 47546. In lieu of flowers, the family requests live plants which will be grown in her honor. Donations can also be made to the family or the museum.