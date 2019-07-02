Marilyn Jean Schmal (nee Winkler)

LANSING, IL - Marilyn Jean Schmal (nee Winkler) age 89, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully Monday, July 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald Schmal. Loving mother of Warren "Bill" (late Mary) Schmal, Cathy (Gordon) Verbeek, David Schmal, and Scott (Debra) Schmal. Proud grandmother of four; great-grandmother of four.

Visitation Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN.

Mrs. Schmal was retired from the Admissions Department at South Suburban College. She was loved by many and will be missed.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of the Calumet Area. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.