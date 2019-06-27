Marilyn Jean Zieminski Larson

DUNEDIN, FL - Marilyn Jean Zieminski Larson of Dunedin, FL passed away on June 21, 2019 at the age of 75.

Marilyn was born in Chicago, IL to Lillian and Robert Natzke on May 6, 1944 and was married to Dennis Zieminski. She became a nurse at age 21 and continued until her retirement at age 51.

She was a beloved nurse at Munster Community Hospital in Indiana, and the Pinellas County Jail in Florida for many years. For the past four years she resided at Mease Manor in Dunedin, FL with her mother Lillian.She is survived by her mother Lillian, her three children Dennis, Tammy and Michele, her sister Barbara, her grandchildren Anthony, Derek, Shannon, Sydney, Ashley, Shailey and Shelby, and her niece Stacey, her nephew David.

She was a loved mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and nurse. She was known for her expansive knowledge, caring nature and witty humor.

Services will be held at 700 Mease Plaza Manor in Dunedin, FL on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Hollowayfuneralhomefl.com