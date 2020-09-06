Marilyn Joan Styrna

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Marilyn Joan Styrna, 83, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Nursing Center. Marilyn was born in Gary, IN on January 13, 1937 to the late Marion (Gulyas) and John Wielgus. A lifelong Midwesterner, Marilyn moved to Crozet, VA in 2000 to be closer to her only child, Christine, and her family.

Marilyn's life was a testament to her strength, community service, and dedication to her faith and family. After graduating from Merrillville High School, she received her nursing degree from Presbyterian-St. Luke's Hospital (now Rush University Medical Center) in Chicago, IL. While working at the hospital, she met her future husband Mitchell Styrna and together they had their daughter Christine. Following her husband's early death, she moved back to Indiana to be closer to her family. To better support her daughter and herself, she decided to pursue her B.S. and M.S. in primary education at Indiana University. After finishing her degrees, she went on to work as an elementary school teacher and vice-principal at Homer Iddings School in Merrillville, IN while continuing to work part-time as a RN at Methodist Hospitals in Gary and Merrillville. She served in leadership roles in Delta Kappa Gamma and her local teachers' union and received recognition for her outstanding professionalism in teaching and nursing.

Following her retirement, Marilyn focused her energy and talents on helping take care of her three granddaughters and volunteering at the Charlottesville Catholic School. As a volunteer at CCS, she could be seen reading a book to students in the library or sitting next to first graders helping them learn how to read. She always prided herself as being a hands-on grandma, doing craft projects and taking nature walks with her grandkids. Until she became incapacitated by several strokes, she helped transport and attended countless volleyball, softball, tennis, and piano practices. Her constant presence at their events earned her the title "cheerleading grandma." Marilyn's desire to serve others as a teacher and nurse was rooted in her deep commitment to her Roman Catholic faith. An extremely talented pianist, she began playing the organ at church when she was 15 years old. Along with playing the organ and singing in the church choir, Marilyn served as a Eucharistic Minister and sat on numerous committees at St. Andrew the Apostle Church in Merrillville, IN and Holy Comforter Catholic Church in Charlottesville, VA. Her faith and church brought her strength and lifelong friends.

Marilyn was predeceased by her parents Marion and John, husband Mitchell, and sister Kathleen Burke. She is survived by her daughter Christine, son-in-law Michael, and granddaughters Charlotte, Kathryn (Katie), and Caroline (Carrie). She also leaves behind a great-uncle Anthony Gulyas, cousins David (Carol) and Steve (Norma) Gulyas, cousins Richard (Bonnie) and Paul (Cindy) Domazet, brother-in-law Daniel (Jean) Styrna, and niece Karen Styrna and nephew Mark Styrna. The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the staff at Our Lady of Peace and Hospice of the Piedmont for providing Marilyn with care, comfort, and love.

Marilyn requested that there be no public viewing. Instead of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Charlottesville Catholic School, a local food bank, or charity of your choice. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Holy Comforter Catholic Church, Charlottesville, VA. The family will inter her ashes and hold a Memorial Service in Merrillville, IN at a later date.