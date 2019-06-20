Marilyn K. Painter-Dash (nee Rogers)

FORMERLY OF HAMMOND, IN - Marilyn K. Painter-Dash nee Rogers, formerly of Hammond, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 with her family by her side. Marilyn was born May 21, 1942 in Lincoln, NB to Millard J. Rogers and Fayetta G. Rogers nee Hancock. Marilyn is survived by her loving children Deborah "Debbie" L. (Peter) Krukowski of Lake Barrington, IL and James "Jim" W. (Brenda) Painter, III of Crete, IL. She is the proud grandmother of Cheyanne Painter and Brandon Painter. Cherished sister-in-law of Carol Dorociak nee Painter and Anita Havlin nee Stone. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband James "Jim" W. Painter, II, her brother Edward "Eddie" Rogers, and her parents. Marilyn was a member of the Unity Church of Christ in Hammond, IN and she belonged to the Hammond Tech Alumni Association. Marilyn loved to dance, garden, collect bells, and making people laugh with her great sense of humor.

Family and friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 PM at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave. in Hammond, IN. Funeral Service Saturday, June 22, 2019 with a viewing from 10:00 AM until time of Service at 11:00 AM at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME. Private inurnment will take place at a later date at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Memorials in Marilyn's name may be made to Journey Care Hospice.

