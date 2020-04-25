Marilyn K. Williams

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn K. Williams.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marilyn K. Williams

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MARILYN K. WILLIAMS ON HER FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. A million times we've needed you, A million times we've cried. If love alone could have saved you, You never would have died. If all the world was ours to give, We would give it yes, and more, To see you coming up the steps, And walking through the door. To hear your voice and see your smile, To sit and talk a while, To be with you that same old way, Would be our fondest day. A heart of gold stopped beating, Two smiling eyes closed to rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. Forever loving you, Kimmie, Diane, Boots, Kelli, Amber, Matt, Jake, Amanda, Jack and Norah
Published in The Times on Apr. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.