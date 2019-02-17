Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn L. Schultz.

Marilyn L. Schultz

CROWN POINT, IN - Marilyn L. Schultz, 88 of Crown Point, at peace with the Lord Friday, February 15, 2019. She was born January 31, 1931 in Kentland, Indiana to Albert Tebo and Marjorie (Wools) Hanna. Marilyn was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, where she actively participated in the SMS Ladies Guild. Marilyn will be remembered as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed.

On July 6, 1952 in Crown Point, Marilyn married Elvin H. Schultz, who preceded her in death in 1994. She is survived by their children: Paula (Jeffrey) Ruge of Aurora, IL, Joann Schultz of Crown Point, Bonnie (Timothy) Broviak of Crown Point, Lori (Timothy) Cisney of South Bend; grandsons: Joshua (Alexandrea Gonzalez) Broviak, Aaron (Katelyn) Broviak, Philip (Ashley) Ruge, Peter (Natalie) Ruge, David Cisney; great-grandchildren: Andrew, Emma, Wyatt, Veda, Parker, and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie and Harry Hanna; brothers, Albert and Robert Tebo; and twin daughters.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 234 W. Division Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM at the church, with Rev. William Foy officiating, and burial to follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Rensselaer. Memorial donations may be made to the church. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.