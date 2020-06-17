Marilyn Patsy Lorraine "Pat" Christmas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marilyn Patsy "Pat" Lorraine Christmas

PORTAGE, IN - Marilyn Patsy "Pat" Lorraine Christmas (nee Bauswell), age 83, of Portage, was born on April 5, 1937, to Clarence and Hazel Bauswell (nee Hartley). Pat was an avid reader, the family historian, an animal lover, and was an active member of her local senior center.

Pat is survived by her children: David "Dave" McCosh (Cheryl Bryant), Stephanie (Michael) Hedgepath, and Lee Christmas; daughter-in-law Roseann Ivanovich; grandchildren: Santos "Tinker" Hedgepath, Heather Ivanovich (Todd Paglialong), David "Dave" (Shanon) McCosh, Jr., Tyler Hedgepath, Charlotte Ivanovich (Jonathan) Willoughby, Stephanie Ivanovich, and Christina Ivanovich; great-grandchildren: Kylie Lynn Christmas, Brooke Lee Christmas, Lyric Ava Paglialong, Logan Alexander Hedgepath, Norah May Ivanovich, Stevie K. Willoughby, Irene R. Willoughby, Mia McCosh and Maci McCosh.

She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence Bauswell and Hazel Bauswell, her son Steven Edward Ivanovich, and her great-granddaughter Telia Helene Paglialong.

Pat's family was blessed to have her for the past 83 years. She will be greatly missed and memories of her will be sketched in our hearts forever.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 12:00–3:00 P.M. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (370 N. County Line Rd. Hobart IN) with a funeral service at 3:00 P.M. Father Douglas Mayer officiating. www.mycalumetpark.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved