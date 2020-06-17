Marilyn Patsy "Pat" Lorraine Christmas

PORTAGE, IN - Marilyn Patsy "Pat" Lorraine Christmas (nee Bauswell), age 83, of Portage, was born on April 5, 1937, to Clarence and Hazel Bauswell (nee Hartley). Pat was an avid reader, the family historian, an animal lover, and was an active member of her local senior center.

Pat is survived by her children: David "Dave" McCosh (Cheryl Bryant), Stephanie (Michael) Hedgepath, and Lee Christmas; daughter-in-law Roseann Ivanovich; grandchildren: Santos "Tinker" Hedgepath, Heather Ivanovich (Todd Paglialong), David "Dave" (Shanon) McCosh, Jr., Tyler Hedgepath, Charlotte Ivanovich (Jonathan) Willoughby, Stephanie Ivanovich, and Christina Ivanovich; great-grandchildren: Kylie Lynn Christmas, Brooke Lee Christmas, Lyric Ava Paglialong, Logan Alexander Hedgepath, Norah May Ivanovich, Stevie K. Willoughby, Irene R. Willoughby, Mia McCosh and Maci McCosh.

She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence Bauswell and Hazel Bauswell, her son Steven Edward Ivanovich, and her great-granddaughter Telia Helene Paglialong.

Pat's family was blessed to have her for the past 83 years. She will be greatly missed and memories of her will be sketched in our hearts forever.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 12:00–3:00 P.M. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (370 N. County Line Rd. Hobart IN) with a funeral service at 3:00 P.M. Father Douglas Mayer officiating. www.mycalumetpark.com