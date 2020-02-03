Marilynn Edwards

NOBLESVILLE, IN - Marilynn Edwards, age 75, of Noblesville died on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Born on April 21, 1944 in LaPorte, Indiana as Marilynn Irene Povlock, Marilynn was the youngest daughter of Steve and Hattie Povlock. Education was a passion of Marilynn's her whole life. After her graduation from LaPorte High School in 1962, Marilynn earned her BS in Science from Indiana State University before returning to Northwest Indiana to begin her decades long career as an educator and returning to college to earn a Masters in Education from Purdue Calumet.

Marilynn first taught at Wilbur Wright Junior High in Munster, IN where friends and colleagues set her up on a blind date with another teacher, Rich Edwards. The two were married on March 29, 1969 and shortly after moved to Crown Point where they lived for over 30 years.

Marilynn continued her teaching career for the next 30 years as a 7th grade science at Robert Taft Junior High in Crown Point. She made learning science fun, interactive, and engaging for her students. She always fought for the underdog and doing what was right, eventually representing the school as the union building rep.

After retiring from teaching, Marilynn's second career was even more demanding. Working for the Indiana State Teachers Union she traveled around the country leading workshops and garnering support for teachers. When she was back home in Indiana she worked with college students in the education programs around the state and lobbied the state legislature on behalf of Indiana's teachers. She finished her career at ISTA, retiring in 2009.

Marilynn was a voracious reader and instilled that love of reading in both of her daughters. She worked in bookstores, made regular trips to the library an adventure, kept dozens of shelves of books in her home, and swapped books with Elli and Susan every time they got together. She was an active member in book clubs in Noblesville and Fort Myers, FL.

This love of learning and teaching extended to her garden as well. The yard was her sanctuary and she turned it into a sanctuary for anyone who visited. She knew all of the plants and flowers species by their scientific names and could tell you what would flourish together and make for the most beautiful visual display. She became a Master Gardener in 2015, an Advanced Master Gardener in 2019, and logged hundreds of volunteer hours teaching others and making beautiful space for the public to enjoy.

If you didn't find Marilynn in the library, garden, or teaching someone, you would find her playing cards or volunteering at Conner Prairie when she was in Indiana or playing Mah Jongg and shelling at the beach during her winter months as a snowbird in Fort Myers, FL.

Marilynn is survived by her husband of 50 years, Richard Edwards of Noblesville, and her daughters Elli Edwards (Michael Scarpa) of Mason, OH and Susan Sanders (Paul Sanders) of Greensboro, NC, and her "grands": Sydney and Avery Scarpa and Anna and Tyler Sanders. Marilynn was preceded in death by her father, Steve Povlock, mother, Hattie Povlock, sister, Harriet (Stan) Witek, sister, Evelyn (Ken) Kylander, and brother, Bill (Ruth) Povlock.

A Celebration of Life will be held later in the spring. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at Prairie Lakes Health Campus and Transitions Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Marilynn's memory to the Hamilton County Master Gardeners Association, 2003 Pleasant St, Noblesville, IN 46460; (317) 776-0854.