Marion Elaine Teibel (nee Becker)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Marion Elaine Teibel (nee Becker), age 93, of Schererville, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020.

Marion is survived by her children: Judy (Alan Stephens) Teibel, Stephen (Debra) Teibel, James Teibel, and Diane (Jeff) Cousin; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; and son, Glen.

Marion was born on April 1, 1926 in Highland. She graduated from Griffith High School and continued on to receive a Degree in Nursing in Cincinnati, OH.

Marion was married to Harold R. Teibel on January 17, 1948; they were married for 59 years. She was a devout Christian and enjoyed the sport of golf immensely. Her retirement years were spent residing in Indian Wells, CA.

Visitation will be on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church, 7950 Marshall St., Merrillville, IN. Interment to follow at Concordia Cemetery, 6551 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN 46324.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905, in honor of The Harold & Marion Teibel Research Fund for Pancreatic Cancer.

View Marion's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 769-3322.