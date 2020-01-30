Marion Ida Johnson (nee Koke)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Marion Ida Johnson (nee Koke), age 93, of Merrillville, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Marion is survived by her children: Janet (George) Sopher, Sharon Crocilla, Nancy Johnson and James (Dorinda) Johnson; grandchildren: Laurie Kogut, Greg Sopher, Lisa (Darren) Thompson, Teri (Tom) Heywood, Michele (Dan) Stone, Gina (Vince) Bruner, Diane (George) Ruff, Amy (Sean) Fitzgerald, Todd Carson, Matt (Meagan) Carson, Brad (Myriah) Johnson, Rachel Johnson and Peter Johnson; 25 great-grandchildren.

Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph "Pete" Johnson; parents: August and Ida Koke; son, Robert "Bobby" Johnson; great-grandchild, Alexander Michael Johnson; nine siblings.

Marion was the owner of Johnson Studio of Dance for 36 years. She and her husband, Pete, were among the founding members of New Hope School for disabled children in Dolton, IL. New Hope is currently known as New Star in Schererville, IN. Marion was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in South Holland, IL. She loved spending time with her family and was fondly known to many as "Party Gram"!

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 31, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Funeral Prayers will be said at the funeral home on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 9:00 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307 with Fr. Pat Kalich and Fr. Lawrence Brennan officiating. Interment to follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Glenwood, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in memory of Marion to the New Star, 833 W. Lincoln Hwy, Ste. 115W, Schererville, IN 46375.

To view and/or sign Marion's guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.