Marion J. Segal (nee Szczygiel)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - Marion J Segal (nee Szczygiel), 89, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, passed away peacefully in his home Feb 21, 2019 with family at his side. Marion was born in East Chicago, IN and moved to Flordia in 1973. He retired from Hobart Corp after a long, successful career.

He is survived by five nieces, one nephew, multiple great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was a loving son, brother, uncle, partner and friend. Appreciative of his blessings, he will forever be remembered by the many whose lives he touched with kindness, compassion and generosity. He was a world traveler, story and joke teller. Respected for his wisdom and rare ability to truly understand people. Perfected by his own life experiences and used to serve others. His life was a collection of stories; a Legend. He will be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.