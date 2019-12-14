Marion Janovsky (nee Hansen)

HIGHLAND, IN - Marion Janovsky (nee Hansen) age 90, of Highland, was called by the Lord on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

Marion is survived by her loving children, Thomas (Baybette) Janovsky of Virginia, Larry (Charmaine) Janovsky of Highland, Peggy (Harold) Baxter of Cedar Lake, Molly Janovsky of Highland, and Mike Janovsky of Highland; dearest grandchildren, Larry (Keri) Janovsky, Sarah Bianco, Dan Baxter, Becky (Kevin) Williams, Laura (Doug) Smith, Lisa (Austin "Houston") Stewart; great-grandchildren, Elly, Kate, Harry, and Aiden; sister, Mildred (late Frank) Matrinitz; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Thomas, and sisters, Marvel, Myrtle, and Mae.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 2:00 PM- 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM Directly at Our Lady of Grace, 3025 Highway Ave., Highland, IN with Rev. Edward Moszur officiating.

Marion will lie in repose from 10:00 AM until time of Mass and be laid to rest at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

Marion graduated from East Chicago Washington High School and worked for the town of Highland for many years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, ironing, and was a lifelong Chicago Cubs Fan. She loved her family dearly, especially her precious grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Joseph's Carmelite Home in East Chicago would be appreciated. http://www.carmelitehome.org/

