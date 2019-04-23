Marian Louise Halfacre (nee Parker)

HAMMOND, IN -

Marian Louise Halfacre (nee Parker) Halfacre, age 83, a long-time resident of Hammond, passed away at OSF St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ottawa, Illinois on April 22, 2019. She was born to Philip and Florence (née Pittaway) Parker on May 26, 1935. She grew up in Highland, Indiana and attended Griffith High School. On June 15, 1957, she married William Kenneth Halfacre. He died in 2018.

After graduating from Purdue University, she began a long association with the School City of Hammond. She began as a teacher of home economics at Hammond High School and then later served as the Director of Food Services where she oversaw the lunch program in Hammond's twenty-four schools. After her retirement, Marian served as a member of the Hammond Education Foundation.

Marian is survived by her two sons, Monsignor Philip Delbert Halfacre and Kenneth Marion Halfacre; two granddaughters, Megan and Anna; a brother, Dr. John Parker; a sister, Marjorie (Donald) Miller; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. directly at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Avenue. Friends may gather in the church at 10:00 a.m. Private burial will take place at St. Columba Cemetery, Ottawa, IL.

Memorial Contributions in her memory can be made to, St. Thomas More Church in Munster, IN, St. Michael the Archangel in Streator, IL or Marquette Academy in Ottawa, IL. Please visit www.burnskish.com.