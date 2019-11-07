Marion (Bacon) Quint

Marion (Bacon) Quint was born November 4, 1927, in Jacksonville, IL, to Charles and Elizabeth Bacon. She spent most of her life in Lake County, IN, where she married Leo P. Quint in 1951.

Marion was very active in her community, serving as PTA president, Girl Scout leader, United Methodist Women president, Church Women United board member and Calumet District Executive Board member. She taught adult and children's Sunday School for 30 years and chaired many Methodist Church committees at Hyde Park and Griffith United Methodist Churches. She moved to Montgomery County in 2014.

Marion is survived by her daughter, Karen Quint, and Karen's husband David Small; by her daughter, Peggy Lohorn; and by her grandchildren, Beau (Kelly) Priebe, Ashley Kendricks, Kelley (Beth) Simpkins, Lee Small, Kerry Lohorn and Brett Small; and her great-grandchildren Will, Claire, Blake, Kory, Michael and Greyson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son Jeffrey; her son-in-law Michael Lohorn; and her siblings, Eloise Hlodnicki, Phyllis Hedges, Wm. (Mort) Bacon and Harold Bacon.

Marion supported her daughters in a way that never questioned the fact that women could succeed in any endeavor. Her strength, determination and faith will remain a legacy to her loved ones. A family church memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

