Marisa N. Hudson

IN MEMORY OF OUR BELOVED DAUGHTER AND SISTER, MARISA N. HUDSON ON HER 14TH YEAR WITH OUR LORD AND SAVIOR.

Marisa is always in our hearts and thoughts. Eagerly awaiting our future with her in eternal life, the life in Christ, which is to come soon. Glory to God! Forever and ever Amen. Jesus our Blessed Redeemer thank you God of Hope ever so missing Marisa with mending hearts by the power of God. Psalm 147:3.

Dad, Mom, Chuck, Jon, Beth, Lillian and Elliott. Hudson & Fadell Families

John 3:16, Romans 5:8, Romans 10:9-10, 13

"People Get Ready" By Crystal Lewis