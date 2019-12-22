Marjorie A. (Woolard) Scheive (1932 - 2019)
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Bernice Scheive
  • "I am so sorry. Rest in peace. Prayers for the family. "
    - Bernadette Duda
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
    - John Edwards
Marjorie A. Scheive (nee Woolard)

CROWN POINT, IN - Marjorie A. Scheive (nee Woolard), age 87, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Marjorie is survived by four children: Judy (Dave) McCarty, Donald (Margaret) Scheive, Edward Scheive and Allison Murdock; three grandchildren: Bryan (Jennifer) McCarty, Stacy (Jeremey) Brown and Amanda Murdock; and three great-grandchildren: Connor, Olivia and Emily. She was preceded in death by her husband: Harold Scheive; parents: Walter and Jessie Woolard; and two brothers: Walter and Thomas Woolard.

Marjorie loved to spend time with family and gardening.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to: Franciscan Health Crown Point.

