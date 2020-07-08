1/
Marjorie (Meyer) Alger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marjorie Alger (Meyer)

ZEPHYRHILLS, FL - Marjorie Alger (Meyer) age 93, of Zephyrhills, FL passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020.

Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Vicki (David) Towasnicki and son, Robert (Gracionei) Alger; Grandchildren: Robyn (Donald) Williams, Ryan (Lauren) Towasnicki, Abby (Jake) Weisman and Zachary (Emily) Alger; Great-Grandchildren: Caleb Towasnicki, Makayla Towasnicki, Audrey Williams and Jacob Williams.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Alger; sister, Alyce J. Davis and brothers: William Meyer, Robert Meyer and Richard Meyer.

Family gravesite service on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN with Pastor, Ken Puent officiating.

Marjorie loved her life in Florida playing cards, bingo and going to the casino. For further information contact RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME at 219-980-5555



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ridgelawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ridgelawn Funeral Home
4201 W Ridge Rd
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-5555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved