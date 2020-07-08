Marjorie Alger (Meyer)

ZEPHYRHILLS, FL - Marjorie Alger (Meyer) age 93, of Zephyrhills, FL passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020.

Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Vicki (David) Towasnicki and son, Robert (Gracionei) Alger; Grandchildren: Robyn (Donald) Williams, Ryan (Lauren) Towasnicki, Abby (Jake) Weisman and Zachary (Emily) Alger; Great-Grandchildren: Caleb Towasnicki, Makayla Towasnicki, Audrey Williams and Jacob Williams.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Alger; sister, Alyce J. Davis and brothers: William Meyer, Robert Meyer and Richard Meyer.

Family gravesite service on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN with Pastor, Ken Puent officiating.

Marjorie loved her life in Florida playing cards, bingo and going to the casino. For further information contact RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME at 219-980-5555