VALPARAISO, IN - Marjorie Ann (Wuethrich) Hess, 96 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. Born October 20, 1923 in Francesville, Indiana, she was the daughter of John W. and Mary E. (Pelsy) Wuethrich. On August 7, 1948 Marge married H.F. "Fred" Hess, Jr., who preceded her in death.Marge was the youngest of 11 children, and grew up on a farm. Helping with the chores made her realize she didn't want to marry a farmer. Soon after graduating from high school, she joined the Cadet Nurse Corps and trained at Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital where she became a registered nurse and met her future husband. Once married, they moved to West Lafayette, where she worked at Purdue Student Health, while he earned his degrees. Military service and career moves gave them opportunity to live in Seattle, Washington; Troy, Ohio; Akron, Ohio; Westfield, New Jersey; Wheaton, Illinois; Warren, Indiana; and Valparaiso.She is survived by her children, Frederick (Julia) Hess of Valparaiso, Dr. Kristine Hess (George Geier) of Marion, IN, Kathryn "Kitty" Hess of Valparaiso and Carol (Steve) Silliman of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and grandchildren, Allison (Colten) Craigin, Eric Hess, Mary (Will) Bryan, Eric Geier, Michelle and Stephen Tyler; and great grandson, Jack Craigin. Also surviving are her sisters, Bernice Houk of Peoria, IL and Nancy Klopfenstein of Leo, IN. She was also preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters.

Family was most important for Marge. As the years passed, her appreciation for being raised on a farm and her love for family and land grew. She treasured her time with her sisters and brothers, and their extended families. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she made being with them a priority. Marge was a member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Valparaiso, where she formed life-long bonds with the ladies in her Bible study group. She was an ardent supporter of Opportunity Enterprises, where her daughter, Kitty, is a client and group home resident.

Burial will follow at Roseland Cemetery, Francesville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Opportunity Enterprises or to Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church.