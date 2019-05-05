Marjorie Ann Miller (nee Peters)

PHOENIX, AZ - Marjorie Ann Miller (nee Peters) age 99 of Phoenix, AZ, originally from Munster, IN passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon G. Miller and sister, Lucille (late Harold) Rueth. Survived by sister-in-law, Irene (late William) Huber, cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews. Dearest mother of Marilyn (Loren) Hecker, Elaine Sievers, Barbara (Michael) Lengyel, Ken (Pat) Miller, Mary Jo (Scott) Holly, and Janice Miller. Fond grandmother of 14; Tony, Scott, Lori, Kristan, Stephanie, Lisa, Michelle, Julieanne, Christopher, Emily, Jayne, Jennifer, Jeanette, and Jeffrey. Dear great-grandmother of 17. Special nieces: Dianne Wides and Kathleen Bondhus. Special nephew, Richard Rueth.

Born in Hammond to Mary (nee Ruschlie) and Edward Peters, Marjorie graduated from Catholic Central High School (presently Bishop Noll Institute). She then graduated from Hartnett Business College, a two year college. Before her marriage in 1943, she worked as a secretary for a real estate company and the New York Central Railroad. Marjorie was a faithful member of St. Thomas More Church from 1947-2015. While a parishioner, she was involved in the Altar and Rosary Society. A 70+ year member of the Pi Epsilon Kappa sorority. Upon her move to Phoenix in 2015, she became a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church. A former Girl Scout leader, Marjorie enjoyed many activities including participation in the Women's League at Sherwood Golf, reading non-fiction books-especially world history, and several newspapers. Marjorie had a love of cooking and entertaining for her family and friends. After her move to AZ, she lived with her granddaughter, Jennifer. She was cared for by her daughter Janice and shared her days with grandchildren Jeanette and Jeffrey. She kept in close contact with her family and friends through letters, phone calls, and Facetime.

Visitation will be held at KISH FUNERAL HOME - MUNSTER, on May 10, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held May 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Munster, followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Share Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box. 400 Rolling Meadows, IL 46371-0400 or Hospice of the Valley 2020 E. Woodside Ct, Gilbert, AZ 85297.

Marjorie was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be missed dearly by her family.