Majorie M. Strbjak (nee Requarth)

WHITING, IN - Majorie M. Strbjak (nee Requarth) 96 of Whiting passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the William J. Riley Memorial Residence, Munster. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis J. "Frank" Strbjak who passed away October 12, 1997; loving mother of Thomas (Sharon) and the late Robert; cherished grandmother of Brett (Rebecca), Brian and Michael; adoring great grandma of Elyse and Olivia; fond mother-in-law of Karen Strbjak; dearest sister of Marcella (late Stanley) Bazarko and the late Donald Requarth; dear sister-in-law of Lorraine (late Bernard) Strbjak; proud aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 9:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00pm. The St. John Rosary Society, together with members of the parish will offer prayers at the funeral home on Tuesday at 4:30pm.

Marjorie Strbjak was born on April 7, 1923 in Sangamon County, Illinois to Harry and Opal Requarth. She was a longtime resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1941. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc. where she was currently serving as Secretary of Branch 81. She was a retiree of Jewel Food Stores with over 20 years of service. Marge loved to bake, play pinochle and spend time with her great granddaughters. Devoted to her family, Marge will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Hospice of the Calumet Area (William J. Riley Memorial Residence, Munster), would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400