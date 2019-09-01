Marjorie Dean

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Marjorie Dean age 90, of East Chicago passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at William J. Riley Memorial Residence in Munster.

Survivors one son, Bruce Dean; one brother, Alvin (Jean) Purham; step daughter, Ida Mae Dean; goddaughter, Emma Jean Hicks and a host of other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by husband, Eugene Dean and daughter, Janice Dean.

Private cremation was held at the family's convenience.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Dean and Purham families during their time of loss.