Marjorie DePaul

VALPARAISO, IN - Marjorie DePaul, 89, of Valparaiso, IN, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at home. She was born September 29, 1930 in Pittsburgh to Andrew and Marjorie (Schrader) Lafferty. Marjorie received a B.A. from Duquesne University and her Ph.D. in Education from the University of Pittsburgh. She retired as Assistant Superintendent of Schools at Burgettstown, PA following her service at the Allegheny County Intermediate Unit. Marjorie had been an active volunteer with The Caring Place Women's Shelter in Valparaiso.

On August 2, 1952 she married Alseno S. DePaul who preceded her in death in 2004. Survivors include their sons, Andrew DePaul (Carol) of Chicago, IL and Michael DePaul (Sherrie Wolfe) of Cassopolis, MI; sister, Pat Colianni; grandchildren, Michael DePaul (Helen Hunter), Nathan DePaul and Isabel DePaul; her black cat, Missy "O"; and a host of friends.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso, IN with a time of family eulogy at 6:30 p.m. The funeral mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday directly at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 509 W. Division Rd., Valparaiso, IN with burial following at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Valparaiso. Memorial donations may be made to Porter County Animal Shelter or The Caring Place.