MUNSTER, IN - Marjorie E. Sharmat, 90, of Munster, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She is survived by her sons Craig (Colleen) Sharmat of Santa Barbara, CA and Andrew (Lisa) Sharmat of Munster, grandchildren Nathan and Madeline. Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents Nathan and Anna Weinman, husband Mitchell and sister Rosalind.

Marjorie was an author of over 130 childrens' books including the "Nate the Great" series. Generations of children grew up reading her books. In addition, she was a member of the Harvard Book Club and a beloved resident of Hartsfield Village in Munster for many years.

Private services and burial will take place in Massachusetts. Memorial contributions can be made to Congregation Beth Israel, Munster, IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on Mar. 17, 2019
