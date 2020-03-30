Marjorie I. Forsythe

CROWN POINT, IN – Marjorie I. Forsythe, 92, of Crown Point passed peacefully on to her heavenly home on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 73 years, James Forsythe; children: Stephen (Lorene) Forsythe, Paul (Christine) Forsythe, Gregory (Nancy) Forsythe, and Margaret (Barry) Wood; grandchildren: Daniel (Heather) Forsythe, Ryan (Elizabeth) Forsythe, Kimberly (Peter) Thompson, and Michael Wood; six great grandchildren, and "adopted" brother, Robert Phillips. Marge was preceded in death by her parents: Archie and Ethel Wylie; sister: Betty Parker; brothers: Paul, Archie, Edward, and David.

Marge grew up during the depression era on a small farm in Martinsville, IN. Working after high school at Camp Atterbury, she met future husband, James, who was stationed there after WWII. Marrying in June 1946, they settled in Crown Point, where they began working and started a family. Marge always focused her energy on being a great wife, mother, and homemaker. She worked part-time with a friend as a seamstress and arranged her hours so she could always be home for her children and husband. Marge was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, serving in many roles such as the Altar and Rosary Society, bible study groups, and transporting the wheelchair-bound to church. While also being active in organizations such as Friends of Library, undoubtedly her favorite community role was serving as "First Lady" during James' two terms as Mayor of Crown Point. Marge and Jim enjoyed traveling by car and motorcycle, often spontaneously, and visited all 50 states during their journeys. Marge loved to spend her quiet time reading, working crossword puzzles, and watching comedies like the Carol Burnett show. Most of all, she just liked hanging out with Jim.

Funeral services will be private due to CDC guidelines. Marge will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Crown Point or to the Crown Point Community Foundation.

During this difficult time of private services due to Covid-19, you may show your support by participating in the "Hugs from Home" program where your message of love and support will be attached to a balloon and placed in the chapel for the family.