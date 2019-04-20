Marjorie I. Machacek
CROWN POINT, IN - Marjorie I. Machacek, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN) with Tom Machacek officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marjorie's name to Wittenberg Village www.wittenbergvillage.org/donate or to Harbor Lights Hospice www.harborlighthospice.com/make-a-donation.
For information call 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.