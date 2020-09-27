1/1
Marjorie L. Jenkins
1933 - 2020
Marjorie L. Jenkins

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Marjorie Lucille Jenkins, 87 years of age, passed away peacefully at Franciscan Health in Crown Point, IN on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Marjorie was born July 3, 1933 in Morocco, Indiana to the late Thomas and Elsie Ross. Marjorie was one of seven children, Robert Ross, Karen Ross, David Ross and two of which preceded her in death, Marilyn Veselak and Thomas Ross.

Marjorie is survived by her husband, Wesley, of over 60 years: her sons and their families: Todd Jenkins (Linda Jenkins, Dakota Jenkins) and Ted Jenkins (Kristen Jenkins, Oliver Jenkins) ; and her stepsons: Bill Jenkins (Dorothy Jenkins, Brad Jenkins, Jody Jenkins) and Michael Jenkins (Cheryl Jenkins, Jamie Jenkins); her siblings and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Marjorie was Wesley's partner at Jenkins Builders since it was founded in 1958. She worked extremely hard to help grow a successful family business alongside her husband.

Marjorie lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, wife and friend. She loved reading, cooking, sewing, playing cards and board games, in addition to family dinners. She was an avid cook and baker. Marjorie was recognized for her award winning spare ribs and delicious pies. She loved thrift store shopping and antiquing with her sisters. Marjorie had a great appreciation for flowers. Her favorite being Queen Anne's lace, which she jokingly admitted is a weed.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date, given the current COVID pandemic. Burdan Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

www.burdanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burdan Funeral Home Inc
12901 Wicker Ave
Cedar Lake, IN 46303
2193745518
