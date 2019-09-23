Marjorie M. Bonebrake (nee Green)

MUNSTER, IN - Marjorie M. Bonebrake (nee Green) from Munster, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, William, January 16, 1995, infant daughter, caring parents, Zenas and Marjorie (nee Tharp) Green, dear sister and brother-in-law Jeanne and Jim Sawyer, sister and brother-in-law Patricia and Thomas Hasse and loving grandparents Charles and Clara Tharp.

Marjorie was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Munster, IN and graduated in 1943 from Hammond Tech High School. She retired from Peoples Building Loan and Savings where she served as Secretary-Treasurer.

Marjorie is survived by her special friends: Reverend Stock, David and Mary Carol Rangel, Mark and Keri Tharp, Mike and Sue Adinovich, Bill and Diane Targatz, Carol Hasse, Eileen Stevens and a special thank you to Herman and Betty Van Der Woude. Marjorie is also survived by two nephews, Michael Sawyer and Thomas Hasse. Visitation Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN 46311 with Rev. Donald Stock officiating. Interment at Memory Lane Cemetery – Schererville, Indiana. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.