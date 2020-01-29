Marjorie Newcomb

PORTAGE, IN - Marjorie Newcomb, age 95, of Portage passed away Sunday January 26, 2020. She was born February 28, 1924 in Red River County, TX to the late John and Parlee (Johnson) Inman. She worked in the Quality Control Department of the Anderson Company for thirty years. She is survived by her son, Donald (Janice) Newcomb of Portage; her son-in-law, John Wilson of Portage; six grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Newcomb; daughter, Norma Wilson; her parents; two brothers and two sisters.

Visitation for Marjorie will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday January 31, 2020 at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Avenue Portage, IN 46368. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Funeral Home with Minister Jerry A. Cleek officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart.

