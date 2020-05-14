Marjorie "Urbas" (Sutter) Tomerlin
Marjorie "Urbas" Tomerlin (nee Sutter) HEBRON, IN - Marjorie "Urbas" Tomerlin (nee Sutter), age 80, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Marjorie is survived by her children: John Urbas, Lisa (Jeff) Grogan and Bryon Tomerlin; two grandchildren: Chad and Cayla Tomerlin; four great-grandchildren; brother: Will (Chris) Sutter; sister: Lola Schroeder; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Willard Sutter and Lillian Steinhilber; Myrna Noel, Donna Strong, Leroy Urbas and Maurice Tomerlin. Marjorie belonged to the Christian Church of Hebron. She loved to garden, do puzzles and crafts. Marjorie was the former owner of Colonial Inn with her husband, Leroy, a graduate of Boone Grove High School in 1958 and known to many as "Non". Friends may visit with the family on Friday, May 15, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Due to COVID-19, visitation will be limited to 25 people at any one time, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required. Funeral Services will be private with burial at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Kouts, IN. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Christian Church of Hebron Building Fund. To view and/or sign Marjorie's guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. 219-996-2821.


Published in The Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
