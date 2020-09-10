1/1
Mark A. Lynn
1967 - 2020
{ "" }
Mark A. Lynn

PORTAGE, IN - Mark A. Lynn age 53 of Portage, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born on February 15, 1967 to the late Stanley and Adrienne (nee Hunch) Lynn. He married the love of his life Sandra Sturgell on August 12,1989 and shared 31 wonderful years together. Mark was a Master Technician at Levin Tire Service. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Lynn; three sons, Michael, Matthew and Mason Lynn; two brothers, Robert (Judy) Lynn and Stanley (Barb) Lynn; three sisters, Janet McCarty, Pat Duran and Barb (Tom) Maloney; two sisters-in-law, Shawn (Mike) Piet and Melissa (Tim Moyers) Sturgell; numerous nieces and nephews and many other loving family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services for Mark will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Avenue, Portage, with Pastor Nick Bello officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. also at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 219-762-3013 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
SEP
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
September 9, 2020
The heavenly gates welcomed a great Husband, Dad, Uncle, Friend! RIP
Cathy Dziadosz-smith
September 9, 2020
Rest In Peace my Friend
Friend
September 9, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the family at this time.
Kathy & Travis Bissett
Family
September 8, 2020
Mark you were an amazing man, father and husband. So proud to call you family. You will be missed.
Sylvia Padron
Family
