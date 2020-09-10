Mark A. Lynn

PORTAGE, IN - Mark A. Lynn age 53 of Portage, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born on February 15, 1967 to the late Stanley and Adrienne (nee Hunch) Lynn. He married the love of his life Sandra Sturgell on August 12,1989 and shared 31 wonderful years together. Mark was a Master Technician at Levin Tire Service. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Lynn; three sons, Michael, Matthew and Mason Lynn; two brothers, Robert (Judy) Lynn and Stanley (Barb) Lynn; three sisters, Janet McCarty, Pat Duran and Barb (Tom) Maloney; two sisters-in-law, Shawn (Mike) Piet and Melissa (Tim Moyers) Sturgell; numerous nieces and nephews and many other loving family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services for Mark will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Avenue, Portage, with Pastor Nick Bello officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. also at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 219-762-3013 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.