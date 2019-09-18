Mark Allen Bobos

HOBART/WHITING - Mark Allen Bobos, 57 of Hobart, formerly of Whiting, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at his residence. He was the beloved son of Richard "Dick" Bobos and the late Justine (Habell) Bobos; cherished life partner of Joellyn Shelhart; devoted brother of Janet (Chuck) Warner, Karen (Tony) Rohrman, Ruth (Steven) Shirk, Vicki (Fernando) Loredo and the late Cheryl Lynn Mireles; "crazy" uncle of many nieces and nephews; many dear aunts, uncles and cousins.A Memorial Mass will be offered on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St. and Lincoln Ave., Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, officiating. Friends are invited to meet with the family at the church Saturday morning from 9:00am to time of services. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting.Mark Bobos was born on May 24, 1962 and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. He was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute, Class of 1980 and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University, LaFayette, IN. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81. Mark enjoyed life. He was fun, colorful, humorous and a real jokester. He enjoyed nature, camping, river rafting, visiting state parks and was an animal advocate. Devoted to his family, Mark will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to either the Feline Community Network of Hobart or the , would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400