Mark Allen Utley

DeMOTTE, IN - Mark Allen Utley, age 58, of DeMotte, formerly of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the University of Chicago after a 2-1/2 year battle with cancer.

Mark is survived his wife of 40 years, Dena; daughter, Kelly (David Harris) Utley of New York; grandchildren: David Utley, Isaiah Chisom, Amaris Chisom and Nasiair Harris; parents: Robert Utley and Bonnie Ralph; mother-in-law, Carolyn Ozzello; brother, Steve Utley; and many nieces, nephews and friends.Mark was a member of the Brothers and Sisters of the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers, Local 701. He was an avid motorcyclist, hunter and gun collector. Mark also loved his dogs, Scarlet and Dozer.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 3:00 PM. Services will conclude at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Marks honor to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance at www.ccalliance.org Sign Marks's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com – (219) 663-2500.