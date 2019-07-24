Mark Allen Utley

Guest Book
  • "U will be so truly missed Mark u were a great guy"
    - Lorie Barton
  • "Thoughts and prayers to Bob, Dena and Steve. Mark was a..."
    - Mike & Maggie Scherer
  • "It was a pleasure to know you. I pray for you family in..."
    - J. Sanchez
  • "Mark, you were greatly loved. You will be greatly missed...."
    - Sharon Quale
  • "Such a good guy. Miss the the days of bird hunting with you..."
    - Keith Drinski
Service Information
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-663-2500
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mark Allen Utley

DeMOTTE, IN - Mark Allen Utley, age 58, of DeMotte, formerly of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the University of Chicago after a 2-1/2 year battle with cancer.

Mark is survived his wife of 40 years, Dena; daughter, Kelly (David Harris) Utley of New York; grandchildren: David Utley, Isaiah Chisom, Amaris Chisom and Nasiair Harris; parents: Robert Utley and Bonnie Ralph; mother-in-law, Carolyn Ozzello; brother, Steve Utley; and many nieces, nephews and friends.Mark was a member of the Brothers and Sisters of the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers, Local 701. He was an avid motorcyclist, hunter and gun collector. Mark also loved his dogs, Scarlet and Dozer.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 3:00 PM. Services will conclude at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Marks honor to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance at www.ccalliance.org Sign Marks's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com – (219) 663-2500.


logo
Published in The Times on July 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.